'Vaccine passports' for pub visits ruled out Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Britons will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to the pub, theatre or sport stadium in the future, a senior minister has promised. Britons will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to the pub, theatre or sport stadium in the future, a senior minister has promised. 👓 View full article

