Kick It Out admits Anton Ferdinand didn’t get proper support in racism case

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Kick It Out accepts “communication breakdowns” meant Anton Ferdinand did not receive the right assistance during his racism case, but says the bigger issue is its lack of capacity to deal with the flood of complaints it receives.
