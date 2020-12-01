Global  
 

Cher serenades ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ with iconic Cinderella song after flying to Pakistan to help save him

PinkNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Cher has serenaded the “world’s loneliest elephant” Kavaan with a song from Cinderella, and we are truly not worthy. The “Believe” singer flew to Pakistan on 27 November to meet Kavaan, the elephant who has captured the hearts of animal rights activists across the world. Cher has been a vocal...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher

Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher 03:50

 For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and campaigning by the US singer Cher. Kaavan, considered the world’s ‘loneliest elephant’ has finally moved from Pakistan to Cambodia.

An elephant who was rescued in Pakistan was seen today settling into his new home in Cambodia, touching trunks with a female and taking a mud bath.

Sumikkogurashi The Movie Theme Song MV In the usual corner at the usual café. What’s in the mysterious picture book hidden in the basement…? One day, the Sumikko friends find an old pop-up..

The World's Loneliest Elephant, Kaavan is headed to his new home in Cambodia thanks, in part, to Cher. But before he touched down in Cambodia, the legendary singer serenaded him with a tune.

 Iconic singer and actress Cher is in Pakistan to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the "world's loneliest elephant," who will soon leave a Pakistani zoo...
