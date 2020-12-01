Cher serenades ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ with iconic Cinderella song after flying to Pakistan to help save him
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Cher has serenaded the “world’s loneliest elephant” Kavaan with a song from Cinderella, and we are truly not worthy. The “Believe” singer flew to Pakistan on 27 November to meet Kavaan, the elephant who has captured the hearts of animal rights activists across the world. Cher has been a vocal...
For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and campaigning by the US singer Cher. Kaavan, considered the world’s ‘loneliest elephant’ has finally moved from Pakistan to Cambodia.