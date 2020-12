You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' To Air On CBS4



Catch the Christmas classic at 8 p.m. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published 3 hours ago 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' Airs On CBS3 Tonight



The TV special first debuted in 1964 and has been a holiday staple ever since. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:30 Published 9 hours ago 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' Figures Sell For $368K



Two figures from the Christmas classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" have a new owner. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago