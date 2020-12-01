Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett announces engagement after boyfriend surprises him with incredible musical proposal

PinkNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the cult classic, has gotten engaged to his long-time boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan. Vaughan proposed to Bennett by writing him a song. In a video, shared with People, Vaughan holds up a sign that reads: “We never did find our song, so I wrote a song for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like