Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett announces engagement after boyfriend surprises him with incredible musical proposal Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the cult classic, has gotten engaged to his long-time boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan. Vaughan proposed to Bennett by writing him a song. In a video, shared with People, Vaughan holds up a sign that reads: “We never did find our song, so I wrote a song for... 👓 View full article

