‘If you don’t need to come, don’t come’, says Isle of Wight Council leader

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The leader of Isle of Wight Council has urged people not to visit the island unless they have a “decent need” to do so, as it prepares to become one of only three locations in England under the loosest coronavirus restrictions.
