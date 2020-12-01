Canada says US border measures to last until virus under control
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until Covid-19 is significantly more under control around the world.
