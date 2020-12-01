Donald Trump fails to mention LGBT+ people in World AIDS Day speech for fourth year in a row
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Donald Trump has issued the final World AIDS Day statement of his presidency, and for the fourth year running he makes no mention whatsoever of LGBT+ victims of the AIDS crisis. The proclamation issued in Donald Trump’s name on Tuesday (1 December) notes that “this deadly disease disproportionately affects...
World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is Global solidarity, resilient services....