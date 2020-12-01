Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump fails to mention LGBT+ people in World AIDS Day speech for fourth year in a row

PinkNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump has issued the final World AIDS Day statement of his presidency, and for the fourth year running he makes no mention whatsoever of LGBT+ victims of the AIDS crisis. The proclamation issued in Donald Trump’s name on Tuesday (1 December) notes that “this deadly disease disproportionately affects...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News

World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News 01:09

 World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is Global solidarity, resilient services....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World AIDS Day [Video]

World AIDS Day

December 1st is World AIDS Day. This year’s theme is global solidarity, and shared responsibility. To learn more, watch this video from Treepple Health News.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 01:05Published
World AIDS Day commemorated in Tulsa [Video]

World AIDS Day commemorated in Tulsa

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:21Published
Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud [Video]

Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud

Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published