Rapper Casanova among 18 indicted over alleged gang-related crimes Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

US authorities on Tuesday announced the indictment of 18 people including New York rapper Casanova in connection to alleged gang-related crimes including racketeering, murder, drugs, firearms, and fraud offences. 👓 View full article

