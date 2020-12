You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Regulator announces vaccine approval



Dr June Raine - the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - has announced that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27 Published 34 minutes ago Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval



Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 hours ago State, City Leaders Unveil Plans To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine



With two drug companies asking the FDA for emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago's top doctor said it could be available in the city later this month. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:59 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources AstraZeneca mulls new coronavirus vaccine trial following results confusion AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) said it is mulling undertaking a new trial for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed with Oxford University after the results...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago