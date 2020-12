You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Regulator announces vaccine approval



Dr June Raine - the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - has announced that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27 Published 35 minutes ago UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout



Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 2 hours ago Healthcare Workers, Elderly May Get COVID-19 Vaccine First



The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday. The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. The CDC believes they should.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources How the health system is addressing vaccine hesitancy, a looming hurdle in race to end pandemic Top public health officials are working on a campaign to inform Canadians about the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine.

CBC.ca 6 days ago