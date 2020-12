You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Piers Morgan Slams Rita Ora For Hosting A Birthday Party During Lockdown



Piers Morgan Slams Rita Ora For Hosting A Birthday Party During Lockdown Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published 1 day ago Cardi B, Rita Ora Receive Backlash For Throwing Parties During The Pandemic



Cardi B and Rita Ora are both facing backlash online after hosting parties amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago Rita Ora will feature in a special re-release of Sister Sledge hit 'We Are Family'



Rita Ora is set to feature in a special charity version of ‘We Are Family’ to honour medical staff working amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:10 Published 3 weeks ago