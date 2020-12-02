Global  
 

Elliot Page’s ‘proud’ wife Emma Portner expertly shuts down troll who questioned her sexuality: ‘I’m as fluid as can be’

PinkNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Elliot Page’s wife Emma Portner shared her pride in him for coming out as transgender while schooling a troll who felt her sexuality was a matter for public commentary. Portner, a professional dancer and choreographer, shared Page’s announcement on Instagram yesterday and added a touching message of her own. “I...
News video: Emma Portner 'so proud' of Elliot Page: 'Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world'

Emma Portner 'so proud' of Elliot Page: 'Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world' 00:59

 Emma Portner is "so proud" of Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.

