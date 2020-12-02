Global  
 

Netflix shows how easy it is to respect a trans person by swiftly updating Elliot Page’s credits

PinkNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Elliot Page has already had his name updated on cast lists on Netflix on past projects he has been involved in. Page came out as transgender on Tuesday (1 December), revealing that his pronouns are he/they and that his name is Elliot. Within hours of Page coming out, the streaming giant had updated Elliot’s name...
Video Credit: Health.com - Published
News video: Elliot Page, Known for His Role in ‘Juno’, Announces He Is Transgender

Elliot Page, Known for His Role in ‘Juno’, Announces He Is Transgender 00:50

 “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

