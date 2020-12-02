Netflix shows how easy it is to respect a trans person by swiftly updating Elliot Page’s credits
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Elliot Page has already had his name updated on cast lists on Netflix on past projects he has been involved in. Page came out as transgender on Tuesday (1 December), revealing that his pronouns are he/they and that his name is Elliot. Within hours of Page coming out, the streaming giant had updated Elliot’s name...
Elliot Page announces he is transgender and non-binary, Helena Bonham Carter adds her voice to the growing argument surrounding 'The Crown' and 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an..