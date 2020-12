You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Owner hits out at Government as Soho bar begins serving McDonald’s



The owner of G-A-Y has attacked the Government’s “ridiculous” tier systemafter its London venue was forced to reinvent itself with table service andfood from McDonald’s. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago Stratford-on-Avon challenges Tier 3 status



Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago How will the new tiers system be reviewed?



December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 5 days ago