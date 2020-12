You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.K. Is 1st Country To Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine



U.K. is 1st country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on Chicago's plan for distribution once the vaccine gains approval in the U.S. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:34 Published 2 hours ago Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval



Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval. Moderna will submit its coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 30. It is the second drugmaker to ask the FDA for emergency use.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago Serum Institute of India faces legal notice, to file Rs.100 Cr case against volunteer|Oneindia News



After a Covidshield Coronavirus vaccine trial participant claimed that he suffered from a virtual neurological breakdown after being administered a dose, The Serum Institute of India has reacted.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:16 Published 2 days ago