Lady Gaga makes long-awaited return to Chromatica with… an Oreo collaboration. It’s safe to say fans are torn

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Floral bodysuit worn by Lady Gaga to go under the hammer in London



A “spectacular” 10ft floral bodysuit worn by Lady Gaga in her latest musicvideo could sell for as much as £20,000 next month in London. The pop star,34, wore the hand-painted and appliqued leather.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago Lady Gaga reportedly in talks for Bullet Train Movie



Lady Gaga is reportedly being lined up to star in David Leitch's star-studded hitman flick 'Bullet Train' alongside Brad Pitt. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Lady Gaga joins Brad Pitt for David Leitch movie ‘Bullet Train’



Oscar winner Lady Gaga has signed on to star alongside Brad Pitt in the new movie Bullet Train. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago