Lady Gaga makes long-awaited return to Chromatica with… an Oreo collaboration. It’s safe to say fans are torn
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Lady Gaga’s latest collaboration dropped Wednesday (2 December)… into a glass of milk. Yes, Gaga has of course released a Chromatica Oreo cookie, an unnaturally pink version of the iconic black-and-white biscuit. No, this is not a hallucination. They’re real. There will soon be Lady Gaga Oreos on your...
