'Hollywood of the North' film studio plan approved

BBC News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
New studios will form part of a media production hub for Europe, says Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson.
Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Suspected Hollywood 'Con Queen' arrested in UK

 He allegedly swindled money out of aspiring stars by impersonating Hollywood executives.
BBC News

Hollywood actor Isla Fisher: Lot of the fairytales are offensive

 Hollywood star Isla Fisher finds a lot of fairytales offensive. "I think a lot of the fairytale stories are a little bit offensive," Fisher said while opening up..
WorldNews

Hollywood ‘Con Queen’, Indonesian man Hargobind Tahilraman, arrested in Britain

 A suspected con artist who allegedly impersonated top female Hollywood...
WorldNews
Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' | THR News [Video]

Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' | THR News

Emma Stone is exiting Damien Chazelle's Golden Age Hollywood epic Babylon, with Margot Robbie in talks to replace the Oscar winner.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

Hollywood stars, U.S. politicians push Egypt to free civil rights trio

 3 leaders of a prominent human rights group are facing terrorism charges, but as pressure mounts from D.C. and Hollywood, Egypt is rejecting "interference."
CBS News

Joe Anderson (politician) Joe Anderson (politician) British Labour Party politician, Mayor of Liverpool

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour [Video]

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he wasarrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city,sources have said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Liverpool mayor frustrated by poor communication with Government [Video]

Liverpool mayor frustrated by poor communication with Government

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says that the Government is not consulting orlistening to suggestions from local governing bodies before rolling out newcoronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves

An in-depth look at the stats as Liverpool and Wolves prepare for theirPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Liverpool mayor held in bribery probe

 He and four others are being investigated over the awarding of building contracts in the city.
BBC News

Inter would sell Skriniar to Spurs for £45m - Thursday's football gossip

 Inter could agree to sell Tottenham target, Ajax defender rules out Liverpool move, Pochettino linked with two leading roles, plus more.
BBC News

North American Box Office Loses 706 Locations In a Week | THR News [Video]

North American Box Office Loses 706 Locations In a Week | THR News

Amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, 646 theaters closed late last week in the U.S. along with 60 locations in Canada.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:24Published
Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

The London crew of Warner Bros.’ untitled third 'Fantastic Beasts' film were notified by the studio of a move that came as a surprise: Johnny Depp had been pulled from the shooting schedule.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:20Published
Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:38Published