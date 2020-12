Lil Nas X’s 'Old Town Road' Tops Brand New Google’s Top Hummed Songs 2020 Chart | Billboard News



This December, Billboard teamed up with Google to debut a new chart that tracks the most popular songs of the year in an entirely new way -- humming. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:21 Published 5 hours ago

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards



Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago