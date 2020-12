Six parts of Staffordshire in top 60 covid hotspots - despite fall in cases Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

While infection rates have been falling across the city and county, other local authority areas have seen their rates fall faster. While infection rates have been falling across the city and county, other local authority areas have seen their rates fall faster. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like