Caring Wishaw mum and neighbour is this week's Say it with Flowers winner Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Margaret Paterson got in touch with the Wishaw Press to nominate her good friend Stephanie Higgins for our weekly award. Margaret Paterson got in touch with the Wishaw Press to nominate her good friend Stephanie Higgins for our weekly award. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like