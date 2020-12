You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser



[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 9 hours ago Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes



President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Can Joe Biden and Kamala Harris unite America after Trump – video explainer



When Joe Biden formally takes over the presidency in January he will face some of the greatest crises to hit the US in recent history: a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, a.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 05:50 Published 1 day ago