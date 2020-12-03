Sainsbury’s joins Tesco and Morrisons with £440m business rates payments
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Sainsbury’s will hand over £440 million saved from the Government’s business rates holiday – joining Tesco and Morrisons who made the same commitment to hand back to saved cash.
