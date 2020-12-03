Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sainsbury’s joins Tesco and Morrisons with £440m business rates payments

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Sainsbury’s will hand over £440 million saved from the Government’s business rates holiday – joining Tesco and Morrisons who made the same commitment to hand back to saved cash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sainsbury's to hand back £440m of business rates relief

 It follows supermarket rivals Morrisons and Tesco, which gave back £850m between them on Wednesday.
BBC News