Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warning we 'must take Covid-19 vaccine' to return to normal life

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Warning we 'must take Covid-19 vaccine' to return to normal lifeJonathan Van Tam made the comments on Wednesday during a press conference from Number 10.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SEAL Team S04E03 The New Normal [Video]

SEAL Team S04E03 The New Normal

SEAL Team 4x03 "The New Normal" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions, on SEAL TEAM,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published
Fauci 'Months' Before Coronavirus Vaccine For Children [Video]

Fauci 'Months' Before Coronavirus Vaccine For Children

Jennings/Pool/REUTERS Dr. Anthony Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the US is "months" away from a coronavirus vaccine that's approved for children. It's normal in vaccine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Vaccine: Frankfurt Airport prepares for logistical challenge of a lifetime [Video]

Vaccine: Frankfurt Airport prepares for logistical challenge of a lifetime

As a string of COVID-19 vaccines near approval, Frankfurt Airport is preparing to transport millions of life-saving doses worldwide.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

No COVID-19 Vaccine, No Normal Life, UK Minister Suggests

 People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who don't...
Newsmax

Don't want the COVID-19 vaccine? You could lose access to normal life, says U.K. minister

 People who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who don’t have...
CBC.ca

Take the vaccine if you want normal life back, Van-Tam tells sceptics

Take the vaccine if you want normal life back, Van-Tam tells sceptics The public should take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered to them if they want to see an end to social distancing, one of the government's top medical...
Sky News