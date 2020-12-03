|
|
Warning we 'must take Covid-19 vaccine' to return to normal life
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Jonathan Van Tam made the comments on Wednesday during a press conference from Number 10.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
SEAL Team S04E03 The New Normal
SEAL Team 4x03 "The New Normal" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions, on SEAL TEAM,..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:20Published
|
Fauci 'Months' Before Coronavirus Vaccine For Children
Jennings/Pool/REUTERS Dr. Anthony Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the US is "months" away from a coronavirus vaccine that's approved for children. It's normal in vaccine..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|