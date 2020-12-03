Organisers hope Farah will defend Antrim Coast crown as part of ambitious 2021 plans
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Antrim Coast Half Marathon organisers have revealed ambitious plans for next year's event, with hopes high that four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah - currently starring in I'm A Celebrity - will be back to defend his title.
Antrim Coast Half Marathon organisers have revealed ambitious plans for next year's event, with hopes high that four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah - currently starring in I'm A Celebrity - will be back to defend his title.
|
|
You Might Like