Organisers hope Farah will defend Antrim Coast crown as part of ambitious 2021 plans

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Organisers hope Farah will defend Antrim Coast crown as part of ambitious 2021 plansAntrim Coast Half Marathon organisers have revealed ambitious plans for next year's event, with hopes high that four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah - currently starring in I'm A Celebrity - will be back to defend his title.
