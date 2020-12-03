Lord Maginnis faces suspension for bullying and homophobic slurs towards MPs Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Lord Maginnis should be suspended from the House of Lords for at least 18 months for bullying and harassment of three MPs and a security guard, the peers’ standards watchdog has recommended. 👓 View full article

