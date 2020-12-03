Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lord Maginnis faces suspension for bullying and homophobic slurs towards MPs

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Lord Maginnis should be suspended from the House of Lords for at least 18 months for bullying and harassment of three MPs and a security guard, the peers’ standards watchdog has recommended.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like