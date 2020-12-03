Global  
 

Olivia Colman to make pantomime debut in charity version of Cinderella

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Olivia Colman will make her pantomime debut as the Fairy Godmother, starring opposite The Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter in a virtual charity version of Cinderella for BBC Two.
