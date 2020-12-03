Global  
 

South Korea holds national university entrance exam amid rising Covid infections

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands of masked students in South Korea, including 41 confirmed Covid-19 patients, took the country’s highly competitive university entrance exam.
 Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, amid the country's third coronavirus wave. Gloria Tso reports.

