Coronation Street and EastEnders announce change to format for Christmas Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

BBC and ITV, the channels responsible for EastEnders and Corrie respectively, have been busy drafting up their Christmas TV schedules. BBC and ITV, the channels responsible for EastEnders and Corrie respectively, have been busy drafting up their Christmas TV schedules. 👓 View full article

