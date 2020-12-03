Global  
 

Lord Maginnis defiant after watchdog recommends House of Lords suspension for bullying and homophobic slurs towards MPs

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020
Northern Ireland peer Lord Maginnis has remained defiant and rejected the findings of a standards investigation into his conduct and refused to take part in behavioural training in order to get reinstated into the House of Lords.
