Lord Maginnis defiant after watchdog recommends House of Lords suspension for bullying and homophobic slurs towards MPs
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Northern Ireland peer Lord Maginnis has remained defiant and rejected the findings of a standards investigation into his conduct and refused to take part in behavioural training in order to get reinstated into the House of Lords.
