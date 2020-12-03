Lord Maginnis defiant after watchdog recommends House of Lords suspension for bullying and homophobic slurs towards MPs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lord Judge says UK Internal Market Bill 'riddled with powers being given' away



Lord Judge focused on the importance of the rule of law as the mostcontentious parts of the Government's Internal Market Bill were defeated inthe House of Lords. The House of Lords voted 433 to 165,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago Sir Ian Botham makes Lords appearance after ‘rain stops play’ delay



England cricketing hero Sir Ian Botham has made his first appearance at adifferent kind of Lords – but only after “rain stopped play”. Lord Bothamdonned the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on October 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Peer who compared homosexuality to bestiality faces House of Lords suspension after bullying MPs with homophobic abuse A member of the House of Lords who bullied three MPs and a security guard with homophobic language should be suspended for at least 18 months, the Lords conduct...

PinkNews 2 hours ago



