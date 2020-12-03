Global  
 

Luke Evans vehemently denies he went back into the closet to help his career: ‘I’ve never been ashamed’

PinkNews Thursday, 3 December 2020
Luke Evans has denied speculation that he went back into the closet in an effort to boost his film career. The gay actor came out publicly in 2002, but he later kept his private life mostly to himself, leading some to speculate that he was deliberately hiding his sexuality in an effort to win film … Continued The...
