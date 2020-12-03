Luke Evans vehemently denies he went back into the closet to help his career: ‘I’ve never been ashamed’ Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Luke Evans has denied speculation that he went back into the closet in an effort to boost his film career. The gay actor came out publicly in 2002, but he later kept his private life mostly to himself, leading some to speculate that he was deliberately hiding his sexuality in an effort to win film … Continued The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards



**Mandatory credit** Attitude Magazine / Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awardssponsored by Jaguar Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were among those honoured atthis year's Attitude Awards. Singer Swift and actor and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago

