You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Loyal pet dog waits in vain outside hospital for dead owner to return in Philippines



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago Dog is Happy to Be Carried Down the Street



Occurred on October 17, 2020 / Info: Dog loves being carried down the street. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:48 Published on November 10, 2020 Delivery Driver Races Dog On Street



This delivery driver decided to race a dog on the street. The driver gave the race countdown and both began racing. The adorable dog managed to defeat the driver and emerged as the clear winner. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:16 Published on October 22, 2020