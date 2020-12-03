Global  
 

Kamala Harris names Clinton aide as her chief of staff

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced.
News video: Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff 01:13

 Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

