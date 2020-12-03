|
Kamala Harris names Clinton aide as her chief of staff
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced.
