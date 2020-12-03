Global  
 

Bangladesh relocating Rohingya refugees to isolated island

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 3 December 2020
Authorities in Bangladesh have begun relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process, officials said.
