St Mirren & Kilmarnock handed 3-0 defeats and £40,000 fines for Covid-19 breaches
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Motherwell are awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Motherwell are awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.
|
|
You Might Like