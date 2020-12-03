Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

St Mirren & Kilmarnock handed 3-0 defeats and £40,000 fines for Covid-19 breaches

BBC Local News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Motherwell are awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like