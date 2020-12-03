St Mirren & Kilmarnock handed 3-0 defeats and £40,000 fines for Covid-19 breaches Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Motherwell are awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

