You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The state of the political parties with Corbyn still sitting as an independent



A look at how the Government and opposition benches stand as former Labourleader Jeremy Corbyn remains an independent. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago Piers Corbyn says COVID-19 is a 'con' as he arrives at London court



The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was seen arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday (November 27) to face trial over anti-lockdown protests. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:59 Published 2 weeks ago Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'



Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago