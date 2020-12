You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show Adds 20 New Cast Members Amazon‘s Lord of the Rings series has added 20 new cast members. THR has revealed the following additions have been made: Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power), Maxim...

Just Jared 3 days ago



'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast After the unraveling of more than 20 new cast members for the series, executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay say, 'We are thrilled to welcome each of...

AceShowbiz 2 days ago