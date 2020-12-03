Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Who will get the vaccine first in UK?
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
As the UK becomes the first country in the world to approve mass use of a Covid vaccine for over-16s, the BBC's Laura Foster explains which high-risk groups will receive it first.
