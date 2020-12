You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in a large study |Oneindia News



As the race for a Coronavirus vaccine rages on across the world, India's drug regulator has refused a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:16 Published on October 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Fauci 'mistaken' on criticism of UK regulator on vaccine approval Criticisms of the speed with which the UK approved the first coronavirus vaccine are "mistaken", a former regulator has said, adding that approval was faster in...

Sky News 1 day ago