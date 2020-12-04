Priti Patel takes aim at Windrush campaigners for supporting ‘vile criminals’ Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Home Secretary Priti Patel has described as “deeply offensive” comments from campaigners who evoked the Windrush scandal in fighting the deportation of 36 convicted criminals to Jamaica. 👓 View full article

