Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priti Patel takes aim at Windrush campaigners for supporting ‘vile criminals’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel has described as “deeply offensive” comments from campaigners who evoked the Windrush scandal in fighting the deportation of 36 convicted criminals to Jamaica.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry [Video]

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published