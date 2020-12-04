Avonmouth explosion: Investigation after four killed in blast

Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment worksnear Bristol. A major incident was declared at Wessex Water’s Bristol waterrecycling centre in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth after reports of a “largeexplosion” at 11:20am. Among those killed were three employees of Wessex Waterand one contractor.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that four people had died in the incident. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
There have been “multiple casualties” after an explosion at a waste watertreatment works near Bristol. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they werecalled to reports of a “large explosion” on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, at11.22am.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published