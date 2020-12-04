Coronavirus vaccine arrives in UK - with 'first jabs on Tuesday'

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday.
The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.
The CDC believes they should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, says Business Insider.
Vaccinating healthcare workers first...
Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, the influential... USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Denver Post •CBS News