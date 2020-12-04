Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus vaccine arrives in UK - with 'first jabs on Tuesday'

Tamworth Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus vaccine arrives in UK - with 'first jabs on Tuesday'The death toll has risen to 60,113 after a further 414 fatalities were announced on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Healthcare Workers, Elderly May Get COVID-19 Vaccine First

Healthcare Workers, Elderly May Get COVID-19 Vaccine First 00:39

 The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday. The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. The CDC believes they should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, says Business Insider. Vaccinating healthcare workers first...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

100k doses of COVID-19 vaccine likely coming to Oregon [Video]

100k doses of COVID-19 vaccine likely coming to Oregon

Public health officials say that the FDA is expected to approve the first coronavirus vaccine in the US. in as little as a week with shipments going out the next day.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine Distribution

With the first of the vaccines expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks, local businesses are stepping up to help expedite the process. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published
Hearing from Arizonans first in line to receive COVID-19 vaaccine [Video]

Hearing from Arizonans first in line to receive COVID-19 vaaccine

ABC15 hears from Arizonans first in line to receive a COVID-19 vaaccine when it's available.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out to people of Monklands next week

 First Minister confirms first jabs may be administered by Tuesday after MHRA gives approval to vaccine
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

CDC to Vote Tuesday on Who Receives Coronavirus Vaccine First

CDC to Vote Tuesday on Who Receives Coronavirus Vaccine First The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is slated to conduct a vote on Tuesday in the hopes of determining who in the United States will be among...
Mediaite

Panel: vaccine first to health workers, care homes

 Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, the influential...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDenver PostCBS News