LASK 3-3 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho questions attitude as Spurs progress with draw

BBC News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho questions the attitude of some of his players after a draw at LASK as Spurs progress to the Europa League knockout stages.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea 02:07

 A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

FA Cup third-round: Non-league Marine land Tottenham

 Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.
BBC News

Tottenham away to non-league Marine in FA Cup third round

 Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says his side are a pony in a title horse race

 Tottenham Hotspur "are a pony" who are not in the title race, says boss Jose Mourinho as they go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

LASK LASK Association football club in Austria

Tottenham into Europa League last 32 after exciting draw

 Dele Alli scores from the spot as Tottenham secure a place in the Europa League knockout stages despite LASK earning a late draw.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Inter would sell Skriniar to Spurs for £45m - Thursday's football gossip

 Inter could agree to sell Tottenham target, Ajax defender rules out Liverpool move, Pochettino linked with two leading roles, plus more.
BBC News

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna: Gunners win in Europa League in front of 2,000 fans

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the return of fans to Emirates Stadium as they outclassed Rapid Vienna made it a "very special night".
BBC News
The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber [Video]

The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government guidelines. Fans are beingasked to avoid excessive singing and shouting and to wear face coverings atall times in a bid to help Premier League clubs stage larger-scale test eventsin the near future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Arsenal beat Rapid Vienna in front of 2,000 fans

 Arsenal give their supporters the perfect welcome back to Emirates Stadium as Rapid Vienna are outclassed in the Europa League.
BBC News

Rangers fight back twice against Standard Liege to claim last-32 place

 Rangers reach the Europa League last 32 for second successive season, with a game to spare, after fighting back twice to defeat Standard Liege.
BBC News

