Denmark makes ‘landmark decision’ to stop pumping oil and gas in North Sea
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas offshore activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is “putting an end to the fossil era”.
