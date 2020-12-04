Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denmark makes ‘landmark decision’ to stop pumping oil and gas in North Sea

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas offshore activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is “putting an end to the fossil era”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Denmark to stop pumping oil, gas in North Sea

 COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has decided to end to all oil and gas offshore activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing...
SeattlePI.com

Denmark to end all new North Sea oil and gas exploration

 EU’s largest producer phases out fossil fuel extraction in push for climate leadership
FT.com

Denmark puts an end to North Sea oil and gas exploration
SeekingAlpha