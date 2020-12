Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League.

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,”..

Sebastien Haller says mood around West Ham is much better than last season and pleased fans will be back for Manchester United clash Sebastien Haller insists West Ham is a happier place right now compared to last season. There was uproar when David Moyes was appointed Hammers boss for the...

talkSPORT 12 minutes ago





West Ham manager David Moyes in talks for new contract amid impressive form David Moyes’ West Ham contract runs out at the end of the season with the former Manchester United boss having done an impressive job in his second spell at...

Daily Star 1 day ago