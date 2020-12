Roy Hodgson eager to unleash ‘fit and ready’ Wilfried Zaha against West Brom Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Roy Hodgson has declared Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha “fit and ready to play” at West Brom on Sunday. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 week ago Hodgson confirms Zaha return 00:57 Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson tells Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir that Wilfried Zaha is fit to return against West Brom on Sunday having missed two games after testing positive for Covid-19.

