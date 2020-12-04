Theresa May urges ‘respect’ for trans lives: ‘Just because an issue is controversial, that doesn’t mean we can avoid it’ Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Former prime minister Theresa May has said that progress on trans rights should not be ignored simply because some see it as “controversial”. The Conservative MP made her comments in an address to the LGBT+ community on the third and final day of the PinkNews Awards 2020, which is taking place digitally due to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

