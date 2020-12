You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shane Richie has finished 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' in fourth place



Shane Richie has finished his stint in ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in fourth place, as he narrowly missed out on being a part of the final three. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:35 Published 17 hours ago Shane Richie's wife admits the I'm A Celebrity star is 'unpredictable and flawed'



'I'm A Celebrity' star Shane Richie's wife Christie admits her man is "unpredictable and flawed" but insists he's being genuine in the castle. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago Shane Richie wins 12 stars during 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' trial



Shane Richie promised his campmates would “eat like Kings and Queens” after he won all 12 stars in his trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago