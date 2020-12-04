Avonmouth explosion: Aerial images of site after blast
Friday, 4 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) The first aerial images have come back from the Avonmouth explosion, showing the full extent of the damage.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
1 day ago
Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that...
Four people die in Avonmouth explosion 01:59
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works
Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment worksnear Bristol. A major incident was declared at Wessex Water’s Bristol waterrecycling centre in Kings Weston Lane,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago
‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion
There have been “multiple casualties” after an explosion at a waste watertreatment works near Bristol. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they werecalled to reports of a “large explosion” on..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago
Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth
There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago