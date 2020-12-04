Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Avonmouth explosion: Aerial images of site after blast

Bristol Post Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The first aerial images have come back from the Avonmouth explosion, showing the full extent of the damage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Four people die in Avonmouth explosion 01:59

 Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works [Video]

Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works

Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment worksnear Bristol. A major incident was declared at Wessex Water’s Bristol waterrecycling centre in Kings Weston Lane,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion [Video]

‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion

There have been “multiple casualties” after an explosion at a waste watertreatment works near Bristol. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they werecalled to reports of a “large explosion” on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth [Video]

Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published