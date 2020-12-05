Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine to have ‘marginal impact’ on winter pressures as rollout work continues

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The UK’s chief medical officers have warned the coronavirus vaccine will only have a “marginal impact” on hospital numbers over the winter as each of the four nations prepares to start administering the first doses next week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like